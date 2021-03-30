Windler is set to undergo medical evaluation this week due to pain in his knee, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Windler hasn't been in the rotation in the last two games, which could be explained by the knee pain. The 24-year-old had been averaging 12.4 minutes per game in March prior to the last two games. The team will provide an update on the severity of Windler's injury after he undergoes the evaluation.