The Cavaliers have ruled Windler out indefinitely after he was diagnosed with a fractured left hand following his early exit in Wednesday's 121-114 win over the Hornets, the Associated Press reports.

The No. 26 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Windler missed his entire first season in the league due to a lower leg stress fracture suffered in the preseason, which ultimately required surgery. He made a full recovery and was cleared to make his regular-season debut Wednesday, but he played just nine minutes before leaving due to yet another setback on the health front. Cleveland is expected to re-evaluate Windler in a week, at which time a clearer target date for his return could become available.