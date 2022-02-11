Windler logged three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 11 minutes during Tuesday's 110-99 loss to Raptors 905.

The Cleveland Charge received Windler from their NBA affiliate Tuesday. However, he played against Raptors 905 on the same day of his G League assignment. Windler will receive some additional time to rest and prepare before Cleveland's next game Sunday -- against the Westchester Knicks.