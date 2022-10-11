Windler (ankle) will not make another appearance during the preseason, Evan Dammarell of SBNation.com reports.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff suggested Monday that Windler is progressing in his rehab but indicated 24 hours later that he wouldn't join in on the preseason action. He was reportedly part of the mix as an outside shot to start at small forward entering 2022-23 but will likely settle into a bench role again. Windler doesn't contribute enough to sport much fantasy value in most formats for 2022-23 but could attain more others ahead of him in the rotation miss time.