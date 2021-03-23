Windler posted two points (1-2 FG), two steals and one assist during Monday's loss to Sacramento.
Windler tallied at least two points for a second straight contest in this one, as the forward was previously scoreless in three straight outings entering Sunday. Windler has now accumulated five points and two assists over his last two appearances.
