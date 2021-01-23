Windler (hand) played 16 minutes off the bench Friday in the Cavaliers' 125-113 win over the Rockets, contributing six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Dressing for the first time in a month after missing 13 games with a broken left hand, Windler claimed a spot on the second unit and provide some quality perimeter shooting. The 6-foot-6 rookie likely won't have much room for his minutes to tick up with the likes of Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro and Cedi Osman seemingly ahead of him in the Cavs' wing rotation, but Windler may already have leapfrogged Damyean Dotson on the pecking order. After logging no fewer than 25 minutes in any of the previous six contests, Dotson dropped all the way to 10 on Friday with Windler back in action.