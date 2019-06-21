Cavaliers' Dylan Windler: Goes to Cavs at No. 26

Windler was selected by the Cavaliers with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

While Windler played at a mid-major in Belmont, he was one of the best pure scores in the nation as a senior, averaging 21.3 points and shooting 42.9 percent from three on more than seven attempts per game. Windler is also a capable rebounder (10.8 RPG) with good size (6-8) for his position. Windler will likely slot in as a backup wing in Cleveland to begin his NBA career.