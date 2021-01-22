Windler (hand) will retake the court Friday versus the Nets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Windler hasn't appeared in a contest since the opener against the Bobcats due to a fractured hand. Fortunately, it appears he's finally an option off the bench again following a month on the sidelines due to a fractured hand. The 2019 first-round pick logged nine minutes in the opener and could be in line for some work off the bench moving forward.