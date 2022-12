Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Thursday that Windler (ankle) is progressing "slowly" but is able to do some limited on-court work, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Windler has yet to make his season debut due to a sprained right ankle. However, it appears that his 4-6 weeks return timetable from Nov. 16 will take longer than expected. Windler seems unlikely to resume playing in the next couple of weeks.