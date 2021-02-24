Windler poured in a career-high 15 points (5-6 FG, 5-5 3Pt) to go with five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 22 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Cavaliers' 112-111 win over the Hawks.

Windler benefited from some increased run while Taurean Prince (ankle) was sidelined, but Prince's eventual return won't necessarily result in a substantial decrease in the rookie's minutes, especially if the 11-21 Cavaliers decide to prioritize the development of younger wings as the season goes along. If Windler can end up seeing 20-plus minutes consistently, he'll have some value as a three-point streamer, but don't count on him drilling five treys most nights.