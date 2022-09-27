Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff lauded Windler's play since returning to the club after Labor Day and suggested he's among the candidates to start at small forward to open 2022-23, Evan Dammarell of SBNation.com reports.

Windler spent some of last season in the G League and averaged under 10 minutes per game last season, but it appears he's made huge strides this offseason and could challenge for a starting gig. Even if he claims a spot, the upgraded Cavs have numerous options ahead of him in the pecking order for usage. Still, it would mean a sizable jump in minutes, and he could creep onto the fantasy radar in some formats.