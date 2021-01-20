Windler (hand) is expected to make his return Friday against the Nets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Windler, who has been out since the second game of the season, will sit out Wednesday but will probably be available Friday. Windler missed all of his rookie season in 2019-20 due to a left tibial stress reaction and played just one game this season before breaking his hand. It's not clear what sort of role he'll have on the Cavaliers, but it will likely be relatively minimal given the presence of Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro and Cedi Osman.