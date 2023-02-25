Windler finished with eight points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two steals in 19 minutes Friday in the G League Cleveland Charge's 130-105 win over the Lakeland Magic.

Windler still has yet to make his 2022-23 debut in the NBA after missing extended time due to ankle and hamstring injuries, but he looks to be healthy now that he's gotten the chance to appear in a couple of G League games. Since Windler is unlikely to have a regular spot in the Cleveland rotation, he could continue to stick around with the Charge for the foreseeable future as he looks to play on a regular basis for one of the few times in his four-year career. Since entering the NBA as a first-round pick in 2019, Windler has been limited to just 81 career appearances with Cleveland to date.