Cavaliers' Dylan Windler: Makes 2019-20 debut in G League
Windler (lower leg) played 18 minutes off the bench for the G League's Canton Charge in a 116-109 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Thursday. He finished with eight points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds.
The appearance marked Windler's first game action of any kind since the Las Vegas Summer League, as the left tibial stress reaction he suffered in September prevented him from participating in the preseason along with the Cavaliers' first 20 regular-season contests. The rookie first-round pick could make another appearance or two with Canton in order to regain conditioning before the Cavaliers clear him to make his NBA debut. Cleveland is currently listing Windler as out for Friday's game against the Magic.
