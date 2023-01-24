Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Monday that Windler, who had been rehabbing a right ankle sprain, is making progress while he now rehabs a hamstring injury and is expected to play at some point this season, Sam Amico of HoopsWire.com reports.

Windler has yet to suit up this season while recovering from the ankle injury he sustained during a practice in training camp. Though Amico notes that Windler has healed up from the ankle sprain, the 26-year-old is still without a timeline to make his season debut while he works through the hamstring injury he apparently picked up while rehabbing the ankle issue. Windler has struggled to stay healthy since entering the NBA as a first-round pick in 2019 and has appeared in only 81 games through his first four years in the league. Given his injury history, the Cavaliers have little incentive to rush Windler back, considering he's not a lock to be included in the rotation even when healthy. While Bickerstaff expressed optimism about him playing at some point this season, Windler's debut presumably won't come anytime soon and will likely be signaled by a return to 5-on-5 practice and/or an assignment to the G League's Cleveland Charge.