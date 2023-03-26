Windler had 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 36 minutes in Thursday's win over Grand Rapids.
Windler has played just 10 games for the Charge this season but has been excellent lately, reaching the 20-point mark three times and scoring at least 12 points in four of his last five appearances.
