Windler (ankle) will get a Platelet-Rich Plasma injection in his right ankle and undergo a new treatment plan that could keep him sidelined for at least another month, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Windler's ankle still has lingering ligament damage, and a second opinion on the issue suggested a PRP injection and rehab program that will keep him in a boot for at least three weeks, with the aim of avoiding surgery. Fedor suggests he could be out another month because of the issue, though he also noted that each player heals at his own pace. Windler has been plagued by injuries early in his career, playing no more than 50 games over his first two seasons, and it appears he's headed for another lengthy stay on the sidelines.