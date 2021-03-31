Windler (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Windler has already missed the Cavaliers' past two games with knee pain, and his continued absence from practice suggests that he's unlikely to make it back for Thursday's game against the 76ers. Assuming Windler sits against Philadelphia, Brodric Thomas, Lamar Stevens and Damyean Dotson will likely serve as the main backups on the wing behind starters Collin Sexton and Isaac Okoro.