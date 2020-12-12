Winder (lower leg) is not on the injury report for Saturday's preseason opener against the Pacers.
Windler failed to make his rookie debut last season because of a stress fracture that he suffered in his left leg during 2019 training camp. He's apparently healed from that and should be available Saturday.
