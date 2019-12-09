Windler (lower leg) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Celtics.

After appearing in two games for the G League's Canton Charge last week, Windler looks to have reached the finish line in his recovery from a tibial stress reaction in his left leg, an injury he suffered in training camp. The Cavaliers still aren't ready to clear him for game action at the NBA level, however, so Windler may need to show more improvement with his conditioning before potentially making his Cleveland debut as soon as Wednesday versus the Rockets.