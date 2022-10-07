Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said that Windler (ankle) did not participate in Friday's practice, Evan Dammarell of SBNation.com reports.

Bickerstaff mentioned that Windler was improving, but the forward hasn't returned to the court after injuring his ankle during Tuesday's practice. If Windler doesn't play in the Cavs' upcoming preseason game against the 76ers on Monday, his next chance to make his debut will be Wednesday against the Hawks.