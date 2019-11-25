Windler (lower leg) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Nets.

Windler has been sidelined since the preseason with a stress reaction in his lower left leg and remains without a clear timeline for making his NBA debut. Once healthy, the rookie first-round pick could vie for minutes right away at small forward, a position in which the Cavaliers have struggled to generate production from the likes of Cedi Osman, Kevin Porter Jr. and Alfonzo McKinnie this season.