Windler is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
Windler appears ready to return from a one-game absence due to left knee soreness. The 24-year-old had scored in double figures in two of his previous three games prior to the injury popping up. Windler's averaging 17.3 minutes per game off the bench so far in February.
