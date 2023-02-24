The Cavaliers assigned Windler to the G League's Cleveland Charge on Friday, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports.

Windler has yet to make his NBA season debut while rehabbing from hamstring and ankle injuries. However, the 26-year-old lefty made his first appearance of the season in G League before the All-Star break and totaled three points (1-4 FG) in five minutes. He figures to see increased playing time with the Charge as he works his way back to full strength.