Cavaliers' Dylan Windler: Out 4-6 weeks with leg injury
Windler suffered a left tibial stress reaction during a recent workout and will be sidelined four-to-six weeks.
The rookie is unlikely to make his debut during the first game of the regular season, but he should be back on the court by November. He'll be fighting for wing minutes along with Cedi Osman and Kevin Porter.
More News
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Point guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the point guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Shooting guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the shooting guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Rookies to know in Fantasy
Who are the rookies to know for Fantasy players? Nick Whalen breaks down those you need to...
-
Fantasy impact of offseason moves
The offseason provided all sorts of drama. Here's how the biggest transactions will impact...