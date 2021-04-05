Windler (knee) will not play Monday against San Antonio.
A sore left knee will keep Windler out of a fifth straight game as the Cavs head into a four-game week. When healthy, Windler typically plays a consistent role off the bench, but he hasn't done nearly enough to warrant fantasy consideration this season.
