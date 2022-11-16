The Cavaliers announced Wednesday that Windler (ankle) is slated to miss approximately 4-to-6 more weeks after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection.

Windler hasn't yet taken the court this season and is slated to miss at least another month due to his sprained right ankle. The 26-year-old will be in a walking cast before beginning a rehab program, but a better idea of his status is unlikely to come into focus until he resumes basketball activities. He's unlikely to return to game action until at least late December or early January.