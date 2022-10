Windler (ankle) won't make the trip to Toronto for Wednesday's season opener versus the Raptors, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports.

Windler was unavailable for the preseason while working back from an ankle injury, and it appears the issue will also continue into the regular season. Windler was rumored to be in the mix for a starting spot at one point, but he will presumably settle into a bench role once he's back in the mix.