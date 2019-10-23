Cavaliers' Dylan Windler: Out for season opener
Windler (lower leg) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Magic.
The rookie missed the entire preseason after he was diagnosed in late September with a left tibial stress reaction, so his absence for the regular-season opener comes as little surprise. At the time Windler suffered the injury, the Cavaliers indicated he was facing a 4-to-6-week recovery timeline, so it seems unlikely that the 23-year-old will be ready to make his NBA debut until around mid-November.
