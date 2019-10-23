Windler (lower leg) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Magic.

The rookie missed the entire preseason after he was diagnosed in late September with a left tibial stress reaction, so his absence for the regular-season opener comes as little surprise. At the time Windler suffered the injury, the Cavaliers indicated he was facing a 4-to-6-week recovery timeline, so it seems unlikely that the 23-year-old will be ready to make his NBA debut until around mid-November.