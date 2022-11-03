Windler won't play in Friday's game versus the Pistons due to an ankle injury, Evan Dammarell of SBNation.com reports.

Despite being available Wednesday, Windler has yet to make his season debut due to an ankle injury. While the third-year forward's status Wednesday seems like it would mean he will return soon, the Cavaliers are treating his injury as day-to-day. Cedi Osman should continue to see extended minutes while Windler is out.