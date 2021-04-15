site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Cavaliers' Dylan Windler: Out Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Windler (knee) is out Thursday against the Warriors, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
Windler will continue to be sidelined due to left knee soreness. He hasn't played since March 26.
