Cavaliers' Dylan Windler: Out Tuesday
Windler (lower leg) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Detroit, Sam Amico of SI.com reports.
Windler felt strong following Monday's practice, but the rookie forward has not yet been cleared to make his NBA debut. If he practices without issue again Tuesday, there's a good chance he could be given the green light for Friday's matchup against the Magic.
