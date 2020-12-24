Windler won't return to Wednesday's game against the Hornets due to a left wrist injury, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.

Windler had three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and two steals in nine minutes before suffering the injury during the third quarter. According to Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal, X-rays came back negative, so the 24-year-old should be considered questionable for Saturday's matchup with Detroit.