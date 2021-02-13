Windler recorded 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists over 23 minutes in Friday's 129-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Windler's results have ramped up over the past two games, and he recorded his first double-double of the season during the loss to Portland. Over the past seven contests, Windler is now averaging 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds over 16.4 minutes per game.