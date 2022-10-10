Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Monday Windler (ankle) is still progressing in his recovery, Evan Dammarell of SBNation.com reports.

Windler has been dealing with a right ankle sprain for nearly a week, but he's getting close to partaking in standstill shooting on the court. He should be unavailable for Monday's preseason matchup against the 76ers, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return for either of the Cavaliers' final two exhibition games.