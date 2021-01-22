Windler (hand) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Nets.
Windler has been out since Dec. 23 due to a left hand fracture but he has a shot at returning Friday. Windler played just nine minutes in his one appearance to start the year, so his possible return likely wouldn't affect the team's rotation too much.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Dylan Windler: Likely to return Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Dylan Windler: Remains out, could return soon•
-
Cavaliers' Dylan Windler: Diagnosed with fractured hand•
-
Cavaliers' Dylan Windler: Out with wrist injury•
-
Cavaliers' Dylan Windler: Third-year option picked up•
-
Cavaliers' Dylan Windler: Not on injury report•