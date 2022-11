Windler (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Boston, Evan Dammarell of SBNation.com reports.

Windler has yet to play this season due to an ankle injury, but he's being listed as questionable for the first time, suggesting he's nearing a return to game action. The 2019 first-round pick has battled multiple long-term injuries since entering the league and figures to have a minor role for the Cavaliers again this year.