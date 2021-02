Windler had three points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and two rebounds in Sunday's loss to the Cavaliers.

Windler put up a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double against Portland last Friday, but outside of that performance he hasn't done much to warrant fantasy consideration. The second-year guard has scored in single-digits in 13 of 16 games on the season.