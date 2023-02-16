Windler was recalled by the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Windler hasn't yet made his NBA debut this year since he had been dealing with hamstring and ankle injuries, but he played five minutes during the Charge's loss to South Bay on Wednesday. He tallied three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), and it's possible he'll be available for the Cavaliers following the All-Star break.

