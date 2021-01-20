The Cavaliers list Windler (hand) as out for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Windler will miss his 13th straight game while he continues to recover from the fractured left hand he sustained in the Cavs' season-opening win over the Hornets on Dec. 23, but his return to action appears to be imminent. According to Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com, Windler took full contact in Monday's practice, so regaining conditioning may be a bigger concern than his hand at this juncture. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Friday's rematch with the Nets.