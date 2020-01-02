Windler (lower leg) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Hornets.

Sidelined throughout the preseason and the beginning of the regular season after suffering a left tibial stress reaction early in training camp, Windler made two rehab appearances with the G League's Canton Charge before aggravating the injury. He's been sidelined for the subsequent three and a half weeks and doesn't appear to be close to a return, as the Cavaliers haven't offered any indication that Windler is nearing a return to full-contact work in practice. It's beginning to look like a lost year for Windler, the 26th overall pick in June's draft.