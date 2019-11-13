Cavaliers' Dylan Windler: Remains sidelined
Windler (lower leg) was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Heat.
Windler has yet to see the court this season due to a left tibial stress reaction. The 23-year-old originally received a 4-to-6 week recovery timeline in late September, but he apparently still needs some additional time.
