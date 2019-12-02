Windler (lower leg) "responded well" to Monday's practice according to coach John Beilein, though he remains without a firm timetable for return, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.

Coach Beilein insinuated that Windler could return soon as he stated, stating that Tuesday would be "the key" in order to assess how well the rookie's recovered following two intense practice sessions. The fact that the rookie was able to undergo a considerable workload in practice indicates that he's felt comfortable operating at a normal pace and may be ready to jump into game action. Windler, who has a tantalizing skill set that could incur immediate minutes at small forward, can be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against Detroit, though a Friday return date against Detroit may be more feasible.