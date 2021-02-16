Windler won't play Monday against the Warriors due to left knee soreness, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.
It's unknown as to when Windler's injury popped up, but he'll be unavailable off the bench Monday. Damyean Dotson could see an uptick in minutes as a result.
