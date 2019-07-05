Windler totaled 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes in the Cavaliers' 85-75 loss to the Timberwolves in the Las Vegas Summer League on Friday.

Windler, the No. 26 overall pick in this year's draft out of Belmont, had a productive game across the stat sheet. A natural scorer while in college, Windler averaged 10.3 points in three games in the Salt Lake City Summer League prior to Friday's contest in Las Vegas.