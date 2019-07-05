Cavaliers' Dylan Windler: Scores 15 in loss
Windler totaled 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes in the Cavaliers' 85-75 loss to the Timberwolves in the Las Vegas Summer League on Friday.
Windler, the No. 26 overall pick in this year's draft out of Belmont, had a productive game across the stat sheet. A natural scorer while in college, Windler averaged 10.3 points in three games in the Salt Lake City Summer League prior to Friday's contest in Las Vegas.
More News
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.