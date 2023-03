Windler had 20 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and a block across 37 minutes in Saturday's win over Long Island.

Windler tied his season-high mark in scoring, and the former Belmont standout has scored in double digits in four of his last six appearances. Windler is averaging 9.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game across nine regular-season contests.