Windler had 20 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist and two blocks across 25 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Stockton.
Windler was efficient off the bench and provided a spark en route to a double-double, but unfortunately, his efforts were not enough to lift the Charge to victory against the Kings' G League affiliate. This was his second double-digit scoring game in four appearances this season.
