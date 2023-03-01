Windler had 20 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist and two blocks across 25 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Stockton.

Windler was efficient off the bench and provided a spark en route to a double-double, but unfortunately, his efforts were not enough to lift the Charge to victory against the Kings' G League affiliate. This was his second double-digit scoring game in four appearances this season.