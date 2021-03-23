Windler posted two points (1-2 FG), two steals and one assist during Monday's loss to Sacramento.
Windler showed up in the scoring column for the second straight game after he was scoreless in three straight outings entering Sunday's game against Toronto. The second-year guard's role has dwindled of late, so he's not a fantasy consideration in most formats.
