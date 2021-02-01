Windler has played double-digit minutes off the bench in each of the Cavs' last six games.

The second-year pro missed all of last season due to injury, but he's been able to hold onto a consistent role since coming back from a separate hand injury on Jan. 22. Over the last six games, Windler is seeing 19.2 minutes per game, which he's turned into averages of 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 made threes. He's not doing nearly enough to be relevant in most fantasy leagues, but it's clear the Cavs are interested in developing the 2019 late-first-round pick.