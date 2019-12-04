Cavaliers' Dylan Windler: Sent to G League
Windler (lower leg) was assigned to the G League's Canton Charge on Wednesday, Sam Amico of SI.com reports.
According to Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, Windler will practice with the Charge on Wednesday and, if all goes well, play in Thursday's game against Rio Grande Valley. Seeing as Windler has been sidelined all season with a left tibial stress reaction, he's expected to stick with Canton for a few extra days before being cleared to make his NBA debut.
